GALAX, Va. - Two firefighters have minor injuries after battling a house fire overnight in Galax.

Several crews responded to the fire at a home on Givens Street around 10:30 p.m. Firefighters found a two-story apartment house engulfed in flames.

Fire crews say the second floor was completely gutted. The first floor has major water damage.

The residents were able to make it out safely. The Red Cross is helping them.

