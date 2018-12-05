Two found dead in ashes of Patrick County home

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - Crews found two bodies inside a home that was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning in Patrick County, according to Sheriff Dan Smith.

At about 8 a.m., deputies went to 1249 Dan Valley Farm Road in reference to a possible shooting.

While heading to the house, deputies learned that it was fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire departments from throughout the county responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Ronnie Terry and his wife, Carol Ann, lived in the home, but Smith said that no identification has been made on either of the recovered bodies.

Both bodies have been transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and identify the two bodies.

Smith stated that evidence suggests that there was a domestic dispute inside the residence prior to deputies being called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Brian Hubbard at 276-692-6512 or Smith at 276-692-7012.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.