VDOT: Most roads now clear, be alert for downed trees

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a Thursday morning update on road conditions throughout Southwest Virginia.

Crews have made it to all the secondary routes throughout the Salem district, according to a spokesperson. Most of the interstates, main roads, and secondary roads are now clear. The Salem district covers the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Henry County, Franklin County and Carroll County.

Main roads are slippery in Highland County. Secondary roads are listed as being in minor condition in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Be alert for icy patches, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Drivers should still watch out for downed trees. If you see one, call 1-800-FOR-ROAD to report it to VDOT.

From midnight to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, state police responded to 382 crashes statewide. Most of these crashes only involved damage to vehicles and there have been no reported fatalities.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.