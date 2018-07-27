Virginia Cooperative Extension awarded grant to help tackle opioid epidemic

A study finds that despite the ability of medication-assisted treatment drugs like methadone and buprenorphine to save the lives of people who've overdosed on opioids, they continue to be underutilized.

SOUTHWEST VA - More money is coming to Southwest Virginia to help tackle the opioid epidemic.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension has been awarded a $1.28 million grant for collaborative opioid work through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The extension is the outreach program for Virginia Tech and Virginia State University. The grants will help the extension deliver educational programming to prevent the abuse and misuse of opioids to two audiences -- adult hospital patients and their families, and middle school students.

Together, the efforts will reach six counties -- two in 10 News' area, Grayson and Henry/Martinsville. The other counties are Prince George, Orange, Sussex, and Henrico.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.