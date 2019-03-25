Virginia Delegate T. Scott Garrett not seeking re-election in 2019 race

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Delegate T. Scott Garrett, who represents the 23rd District, has announced that he will not seek re-election, according to a release from his office.

Garrett says the decision came after "much thought and prayer," but that it is time for him to serve "full-time in my role as a husband to Whitney and a father to our two teenagers, Tyler and Haley Gray."

"I've always felt called to public service -- first as a general surgeon, saving lives and then as a legislator, ensuring our state government works for all Virginians," said Garrett in the statement.

The 23rd District includes parts of Amherst County, Bedford County and the city of Lynchburg.

Virginia House of Delegate's Speaker Kirk Cox released the following statement on Garrett's retirement:

“Delegate Scott Garrett will be deeply missed. “Since 2010, Scott has worked to establish himself as one of the most-respected legislators in the House on both sides of the aisle. His knowledge and expertise on healthcare and budget matters is second to none. He demonstrated his tireless work ethic on a daily basis by chairing multiple subcommittees, serving as Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions, working late into the night as a budget conferee, and contributing regularly on the floor of the House with passionate speeches. He never shied away from an assignment and was always willing to do anything asked of him. “On a personal level, Scott is one of the most humble, grounded, and down-to-earth people you will ever meet. He is confident in who he is and what he believes. His passionate beliefs and values were shaped by his deep and abiding faith, love for his family, and experiences as an emergency room surgeon saving the lives of his fellow man on a daily basis. “But more than all of this, Scott was a loyal friend to me. He had a remarkable ability to show you every single day how much he cared for you. He was never lacking for a one-liner or quip, but the one we will all miss the most is his consistent admonishment to smile. And while it is incredibly difficult to see him leave, I will smile today for Scott, Whitney, Tyler and Haley Gray as they close this chapter of public service and move on with their lives. “The House of Delegates, and the Commonwealth of Virginia, is a better place because of Scott Garrett’s service. He is owed a deep debt of gratitude and nothing but well wishes for his future.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) issued the following statement:

“I am saddened to hear Delegate Garrett has decided to retire this year. Scott is one of the brightest, and most honorable men with whom I have ever served in Richmond and he will be greatly missed. At a time when seniority is critical in Richmond, we are losing a tremendous conservative voice for our region and our shared values. However, I understand the tremendous sacrifices serving in the legislature places on members and their families. “Delegate Scott Garrett has been a remarkable legislator for Central Virginia in the House of Delegates since his election in 2009. The positive impact Scott has made on this region cannot be briefly summarized. Scott was a fellow budget negotiator with vital and invaluable expertise on healthcare and many other topics. “Scott has been a wonderful partner and I will miss his advice, wisdom, and calm spirit in the legislature. I am confident he will continue to be an active leader in our community for many years to come. I am delighted Scott will be able to spend much more time with his beloved Whitney, Tyler and Haley Gray. Kim and I love Scott Garrett and we look forward to many years of continued friendship with him and his beautiful family.”

