Virginia man used shotgun in failed attempt to kidnap his mother, authorities say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. - A Patrick County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he used a shotgun to try and kidnap his mother Tuesday.

Rockingham County, North Carolina, sheriff's investigators arrested Gavin Davis, 33, of Stuart, Virginia, and charged him with second-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, assault by pointing a gun and injury to real property.

Davis arrived at his mother's home in Reidsville, North Carolina, between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., knocked on the door and then threw a rock through a window, the mother told investigators.

When she opened the door, Davis pointed a shotgun at her, entered her home, and attempted to make her leave and get into his car, according to investigators.

When Davis walked outside, she shut the door behind him, locked him out and called 911, she told authorities.

She was not injured.

Davis was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.

