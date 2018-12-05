Virginia pastor accused of molesting girl younger than 12 years old

CLARKSBURG, Va. - Authorities say a Virginia pastor has been accused of molesting a girl in West Virginia.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office tells The Exponent Telegram that 76-year-old Daniel Houston Shafer is jailed in Dublin, Virginia and that he’s waived extradition.

Detective Sgt. Zach Mealey says Shafer is accused of inappropriately touching a girl younger than 12 while visiting Harrison County this year.

He says Shafer will be taken to county Magistrate Court for an initial appearance on a first-degree sexual abuse charge. The sheriff’s office has until next Monday to pick Shafer up.

Shafer is listed as pastor of Highway for the Remnant Ministries Inc. on the church’s website. It is unclear if Shafer has a lawyer who could comment for him.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.