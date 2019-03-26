Virginia school adapts curriculum to prepare students for jobs in CBD oil industry

BRISTOL, Va. - Last fall, the Virginia Board of Pharmacy granted Dharma Pharmaceuticals a conditional license to build a CBD oil processing plant in Bristol.

To prepare for the incoming business, the Bristol City School District is changing its curriculum to work alongside the plant.

In just a few short months, the old Bristol Mall will be occupied by Dharma Pharmaceuticals, and will become a hub for cannabis oil production.

Dharma representatives say the plant will create 150 jobs in the region -- jobs Bristol schools are preparing their students to fill.

"We want to be sure our students will be able to take whatever jobs are available and stay here in our community and make a good living," said superintendent Keith Perrigan.

To prepare the students for the incoming industry -- the school district will be offering several new classes next year.

One teaching hydroponic plant growth, and another focusing on cyber-security in agriculture.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of cyber-security and protection that goes along with the technology infrastructure at the new plant," said Perrigan.

Trevor Leonard is the founder of The Answer, a CBD and hemp products store in Bristol. He thinks its a great idea to start educating our youth on the CBD industry.

"It gives them the opportunity to learn cutting edge processes and bring that to other industries as well," said Leonard.

Perrigan hopes the classes won't just prepare his students, but will also encourage them to stay in the Bristol region after graduation.

"Whatever it takes to bring new jobs to our community and to support the existing jobs that are here," said Perrigan.

Bristol's economy has been hit hard in recent years, and the population has fallen.

Perrigan hopes the right education with new industry can turn those numbers around.

