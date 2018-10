Courtesy of Center for Missing and Exploited Children

CHATHAM, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old Chatham boy, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Joseph Daniels has been missing since October 10 and may still be in the area.

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches with brown hair, brown eyes and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 434-432-7931.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.