Virginia Wildlife Management and Control is warning people that snakes are "out in full force."

In the span of just one day, they had over 75 snake pictures and reports sent into their 24-hour snake identification hotline. Three of those were venomous copperheads.

The group says to be careful if you are walking, hiking, or working around the yard.

If you have any wildlife, reptile, bee, wasp or hornet issues, call anytime at 804-617-7086.

