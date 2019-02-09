WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Trooper Lucas Dowell

CHILHOWIE, Va. - A southwest Virginia community will gather Saturday to lay a fallen Virginia State Trooper to rest.

Lucas Dowell, 28, was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant this week. Dowell spent the early years of his life growing up in Chilhowie before studying at Radford University for four years.

The funeral for Dowell will take place at Chilhowie Christian Church at 11 a.m.

Below is a list of people expected to speak at the service:

Welcome and opening: Pastor Bobby Dunn, First Church of God, Chilhowie

Speaker: Erica Dowell, sister of Trooper Dowell

Music: Emily Lambert

Speaker: Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent

Speaker: Sgt. Matthew S. Riley, Virginia State Police

Speaker: Senior Trooper Aaron W. Perry, Virginia State Police Chaplain

Song: Debra Montgomery

Message: Pastor Bobby Dunn

After the church service, there will be a procession down Lee Highway to the ceremony.

