Where to participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

ROANOKE, Va. - This Saturday is your chance to get rid of old prescription drugs you no longer need in a safe way.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day started in 2010 as a way for people to turn in prescription drugs instead of putting them down the drain where they can end up in our water or risk having them taken by someone who was not prescribed the medication.

According to the Western Virginia Water Authority, more than 35,000 pounds of medication have been collected in the Roanoke Valley alone as part of the program.

For the first, the DEA will now also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of the drop-off locations.

The program is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here are some of the places where you can participate:

Roanoke City

Towers Mall CVS parking lot, 9th Street SE

Street SE Community Solutions Center, 2328 Melrose Avenue

Roanoke County

Kroger at Tanglewood Mall

Mall Kroger at Valley Gateway Blvd

Walgreens at Electric Road and Brambleton

Kroger Corporate Offices on Peters Creek Road

Hershberger Road Fire and Rescue #1

Botetourt County

Daleville Kroger

Kroger Ransone's Drug Store in Buchanan

Salem

Super Shoes on Main Street

VA Medical Center (Bldg 143)

Virginia State Police Headquarters

Franklin County

Kroger at Westlake

Kroger in Rocky Mount

Floyd County

Sheriff's Office on Main Street

Vinton

Hardy Road Kroger

