Where's the nearest plow to me? Check out this map!

ROANOKE, Va. - VDOT crews are on 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear.

VDOT's Snow Plow map allows you to see where its plows are during a storm.

It's still a smart idea to stay home unless you need to go somewhere.

As with all snow events, it's important to be patient.

"As long as the snow continues to fall, we will be on the interstates and major routes. It will be a while before we get to those neighborhood and secondary roads," said Jason Bond, a VDOT spokesperson.

For road conditions, your best bet is http://va511.org/

Screenshot of VDOT's snow plow map taken at 7:48 a.m. Dec. 9, 2018.

