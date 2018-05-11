Woman goes missing in process of moving to Christiansburg, police say

BLUEFIELD, Va. - Authorities are asking for help searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Angel French has not been in contact with family members since May 3, and they reported her as missing to the Bluefield Virginia Police Department on Thursday.

Police say French was in the process of moving to Christiansburg with her boyfriend, according to WVVA.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 276-326-2621.

