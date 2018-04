APPOMATTOX CO., Va - Rudolph Lee Steele Jr, 57, is being charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst.

The woman is being treated for a single gunshot wound at Lynchburg General Hospital.

10 News will be working for you to bring you more details as they come out.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.