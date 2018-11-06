Women in the hospital, teen charged after Henry County stabbing

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A woman is in the hospital and a teen has been charged with two felonies following a stabbing in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities received a call that someone was stabbed on November 5 at 11:54 a.m. at 10 Misty Hill Drive in Bassett.

When deputies arrived, they found Virginia Browning suffering from multiple lacerations and a stab wound. The investigation later found that Browning was robbed and that the incident was a domestic altercation between the teen boy and Browning.

The teen was charged with malicious wounding and robbery, both felonies. He is currently being held in the W.W. Moore Detention Center in Danville.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.

