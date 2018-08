WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - The streak of unlocked car thefts in the region continues, this time in Wythe County.

On Wednesday, the Wythe County Sheriff's Office says there was an excessive number of car break-ins.

According to the Sheriff's Office, all of the cars were targeted during nighttime hours and were left unlocked.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Chris Terry at 276-223-6068.

