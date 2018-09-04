Yokohama contract passes with majority vote

SALEM, Va. - After protests and picket lines, there is now some peace and quiet at Salem's Yokohama plant.

Members of the United Steel Workers have agreed to a new four-year contract with Salem's Yokohama tire plant, according to a release on Facebook.

The release states the local union said the agreement passed with a majority of the vote.

The previous contract expired last month. Workers picketed the plant at times but did not go out on strike.

The plant employs about 600 union members.

Details of the contract have not been released but the president of the Salem facility says both sides can feel good about the deal.

