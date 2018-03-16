Space rock stolen from Richmond science museum

RICHMOND, Va. - Police are searching for a thief who stole an exhibit from the Science Museum of Virginia on Thursday, according to WWBT.

A space rock, part of the Speed exhibit, was stolen sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The meteorite, made of iron-nickel, is believed to have significant monetary value, Capitol Police said.

"The meteorite was inside a secure, metal display stand," Capitol Police said in a news release. "Museum employees discovered that the stand had been disassembled by removing one of the brackets."

The exhibit was in the main hall of the first floor of the museum at 2500 W. Broad Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Capitol Police at (804) 786-2120 and ask for the on-duty investigator.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.