Spend your spring break in one of Virginia's state parks

ROANOKE, Va. - Looking for spring break ideas that will get you outdoors after a long, cold winter? Look no further than your nearest Virginia state park.

All 37 parks offer self-guided or ranger-led programs that will get you outdoors and enjoying the warmer weather.

You can rent GPS units, as well as backpacks stocked with binoculars and field guides, for geocaching, self-guided trails, scavenger hunts and other activities.

Many Virginia public libraries have nature backpacks available to check out. In addition to handy tools, each backpack includes a parking pass for free entrance to a state park.

From day trips to longer stays in a cabin or at a campground, Virginia's award-winning state parks offer more than 1,800 campsites and 300 cabins.

Visit Virginia State Parks' website for more information, or call the customer service center at 800-933-7275, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

