State police: 1 dead in plane crash near Virginia airport

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) - One person was killed after a small plane crashed Tuesday morning near the Chesapeake Regional Airport, according to Virginia State Police.

State police Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed the crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Anaya confirmed one person died in the crash.

Anaya said the plane, which appeared to be a single-engine Cessna, crashed in a field less than half a mile from the end of a runway. The plane caught fire after impact.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. A near two-mile section of West Road was closed -- from Airport Drive to Cornland Road -- following the crash.

Copyright 2018 WAVY