State police ask people not to drive until mid-day Wednesday

State police are asking people not to drive until mid-day Wednesday, if possible.

Virginia State Police will have all available troopers working to respond to any crashes or vehicles that become stuck in snow. They will work extra hours and/or call out for more resources if needed.

If you have to drive, slow down, use headlights, and avoid distractions.

The Virginia Department of Transportation lists most areas in our region as having at least minor icy conditions, with the majority listed as moderate.

