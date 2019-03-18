State police investigate fatal fire in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a fire that claimed a life in Buchanan County.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1000 block of Woodcrest Road in the Hurley community.

A body was found inside the home, according to state police. No foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation, but a medical examiner in Roanoke will perform an autopsy.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the fire.

