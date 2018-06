WISE COUNTY, Va. - State police say Kevin Johnson of Coeburn was hit by a car in Wise County Friday night.

Police say he left his own car after an accident on Route 58A near Holbrook Chapel Road around 10:45.

He ended up in the street, and was then hit by a Ford Fusion and died at the scene.

Police say no charges are expected, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.