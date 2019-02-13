75-year-old woman killed, 2 others seriously hurt in head-on car crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. - A 75-year-old woman is dead after a crash Monday morning in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police.

According to state police officials, the crash happened around 9:55 a.m. on Route 15, less than a mile south of Route 680.

Police say a 1996 Dodge Caravan was driving south on Route 15 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck, causing the truck to run off the left side of the highway and overturn in a ditch.

The Dodge then kept going south in the northbound lane and hit a 2014 Hyundai Sonata head-on, causing both cars to run off the right side of the highway, according to authorities.

Trequan Agnew, 19, was driving the Dodge and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities say the 72-year-old driver of the Ford F-250, Jimmy Duffey, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. State police say he was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Alma Carrington, 75, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to state police.

State police say charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.