State police investigating fatal Route 23 crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Scott County on Tuesday.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on Route 23 at mile marker 14.

A 1995 Honda Passport was headed south when it ran off the left side, hit a culvert, and flipped, according to state police.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. State police are trying to notify his next of kin.

No other cars were involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



