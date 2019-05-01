State police issue alert for missing senior with cognitive impairment

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - State police have issued a senior alert for a missing 73-year-old man who has a cognitive impairment.

Tam T. Nguyen was last seen on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on James Street in Falls Church, Virginia.

State police believe he is driving a tan Toyota Sienna with Virginia license plate VRL-7214 and may be heading to Florida.

Nguyen is believed to be in danger and may need medication or medical attention.

Nguyen is 5'6", 135 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. Call police if you think you see him.

