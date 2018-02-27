Virginia

Senior alert canceled for missing 87-year-old man

Marshall Leslie Ritter has been found

Headline Goes Here

WINCHESTER, Va. - UPDATE

State police have canceled the senior alert. Marshall Ritter has been found. 

ORIGINAL STORY

State police have issued a senior alert for a missing 87-year-old man who is believed to be in danger. 

Marshall Leslie Ritter was last seen around 7:15 a.m. at his home on Armel Road in Winchester. 

Ritter is 5'9", about 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green button-down long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. 

He is believed to be driving a red Ford F150 pickup with the license plate JID-341. 

Ritter suffers from a cognitive impairment and is believed to be in danger. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He may need medical attention. 

Ritter likes to visit McDonald's, according to state police. 

Contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 540-662-6162 if you see him. 
 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.