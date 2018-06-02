State police looking for public's help in locating wanted Scott County man

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. - State police is looking for your help in locating a Scott County man wanted on multiple charges.

Police say the investigation began when Weber City police responded to a 911 call at a home in the 100 block of Charleston Street.

The police discovered a woman dead inside.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office was then called to continue the investigation.

The female was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Police are not releasing her information right now.

The man wanted was identified by police as Jason Borders of Weber City.

Police want to question him in regards to the woman's death.

State police are investigating another incident with Borders involving a female under 18-years-old.

State police has secured warrants for his arrest: one felony count of abduction, one felony count of child neglect and one felony count of assault.

Borders is believed to be driving a black 2006 Honda Civic with Virginia license plate: VXL 6035

Police ask you to call them with any information on Borders.

