State police respond to nearly 800 crashes, stuck cars Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Nearly 800 accidents and stuck cars have kept troopers busy across the commonwealth.

From midnight to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, state police responded to 477 crashes and 318 stuck cars.

There have been 79 crashes in the Appomattox area, 26 in the Wytheville area and 56 in the Salem area.

On top of the recorded incidents, troopers are currently responding to 43 crashes and 11 cars that are stuck around the commonwealth. Four of those crashes are in the Appomattox area, three are in the Wytheville area and 18 are in the Salem area.

If you have to drive, state police urge you to:

Clear all snow and ice from your car before you drive

Use your headlights

Drive slower than normal

Buckle up

Avoid distractions, like your phone

Check conditions before you leave

