Statewide tornado drill to happen Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - A statewide tornado drill will happen Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Around 9:45 a.m., the National Weather Service will send a test tornado warning over NOAA Weather Radios, which will broadcast the warning on local radio stations, TV stations and cable outlets.

Before the drill, participants are encouraged to have a plan, make a kit, make sure everyone understands the plan and remind participants before the drill begins.

During the drill, everyone should act as though a real tornado warning has been issued by moving quickly to the nearest safe place, such as the lowest point of the building. Avoid elevators. Once you reach your safe space, crouch as low as you can with your face down and your hands covering your head.

Once the drill is over, consider if you need more safe areas and if employees or participants know the fastest route to safe areas.

