Staunton police search for missing woman seen with man wanted for murder

STAUNTON, Va. - The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen with a man who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Deborah Ann Bennett is 60 years old and approximately 5'2" and 150 lbs. She has a distinctive mole on her forehead.

Bennett was last seen in the 100 block of South Sheets St. in Staunton around 1:30 p.m. Friday. She was driving a 1999 silver Jeep Liberty with Virginia tag VNT-8427.

She was last seen in the company of Orion Painter, who is wanted for second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should call 540-332-3842.

