Stolen passwords used for extortion in new email scam

A new scam just surfaced in a big way.

According to Krebs security researchers, this scam first surfaced in mid-July, and it is spreading fast.

You get an email from a hacker who says he's gotten into your computer and used the webcam to record a video of you in a compromising situation. The hacker says they will release the video to all of your contacts unless you pay a ransom.

To make this all seem legit, the hacker includes a real password previously tied to your email address.

Krebs researchers say those passwords were likely stolen in database breaches.

If you get one of those emails, contact your local FBI office.

