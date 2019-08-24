Study: Virginia ranks 20th in least money spent on health care

According to a new study, Virginia ranks No. 20 in the county for the least money spent on health care each year.

The study, by The Senior List, found Virginians spend an average of $5,455 on health care each year. The national average is $5,640.

The top three states with the least money spent are:

Hawaii: $3,626 Arkansas: $4,499 Kansas: $4,608

The top three states where residents spent the most are:

Alaska: $7,469 West Virginia: $6,813 South Dakota: $6,733

The study also found that health care spending has increased by 17 percent since 2013 in the United States.

