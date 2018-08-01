Survivors from Parkland shooting coming to Blacksburg for town hall

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Survivors from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida are coming to Blacksburg Thursday. They will be holding a town hall meeting with students and leaders from the community.

Organizer Megan Doney said it’s a chance for communities to come together through shared stories of gun violence.

She knows firsthand what it's like to experience a school shooting as an educator at New River Community College.

“I was in class with my students when another student opened fire and injured two people,” Doney said.

This nonpartisan event is expected to draw at least a hundred participants along with dozens of community leaders including 12th District Delegate Chris Hurst.

"I think it's a tremendous opportunity for this region to have a separate conversation around gun violence," Hurst said.

“I hope for lots of people across the communities to come out and hear what students go through at school,” said student leader Louis Garcia of the Students Demand Action group.

Before the Parkland shooting, students from the school showed their support to Virginia Tech students by sending letters 11 years ago.

Spokesperson Mark Orozouski of Virginia Tech said, "We hope that being here with us will help in their healing. We wish for them the strength and support that so many extended to us as Parkland did in 2007.”

If you would like to join the conversation, the Road to Change Town Hall begins Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

