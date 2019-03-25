Suspect flees after shooting man at VCU

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus, NBC 12 reports.

VCU Police issued an alert for students to stay inside after the incident at West Cary and North Laurel streets just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police that a black four-door sedan drove by and a passenger shot the man.

There’s currently no information on whether or not the victim was a student.

No suspect information has been released other than that he was wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or VCU Police at 804-828-1196.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.