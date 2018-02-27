Tarps to be removed from Charlottesville's Lee and Jackson statues within 15 days

The statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that stands in the center of Justice Park is shrouded in black plastic August 27, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Tarps covering Charlottesville's statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson must be removed within 15 days, according to WVIR.

The NBC affiliate in Charlottesville reports that a judge made the ruling during a hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Some protesters had gathered outside of the courthouse ahead of the hearing and called for both statues to be removed from Emancipation and Justice parks; however, others believe the statues are a part of history and should not be covered.

A handful of police officers could be seen in both parks Tuesday afternoon following the judge's ruling.

Judge Richard Moore ruled back on Oct. 4, 2017, that the tarps covering the statues could remain.

The statues were covered after City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 21, 2017, to place "mourning shrouds" due to the loss of Heather Heyer, Virginia State Police Lt. Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates.

All three died on Aug. 12, the day of the Unite the Right rally.

