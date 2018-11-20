Ten Virginia airports receive $1.62 million for improvements

ROANOKE, Va. - Ten airports across the Commonwealth, including two in Southwest Virginia, have been awarded $1.62 million for improvements, according to the Virginia Aviation Board.
Ingalls Field in Bath County received $7,200 and William M. Tuck Airport in Halifax County received $202,000 from the Virginia Aviation Board.
The money goes towards projects to improve the airports and customers' experience.
“Aviation is a tremendous economic engine that contributes $23 billion annually to Virginia’s economy, said Virginia Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine. "The Virginia Aviation Board’s investment in our airports directly benefits more than 53 million people who fly into and out of our airports each year, as well as the communities they serve.”
This brings Virginia's investment in airports across the Commonwealth to $31.5 million this year.
All airports awarded money include:
- Warrenton-Fauquier Airport received $711,000
- Richmond Executive/ Chesterfield County Airport received $289,000
- Eagle’s Nest Airport in Augusta County received $150,000
- Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport received $100,000
- Wakefield Municipal Airport received $60,400
- Virginia Highlands Airport in Washington County received $53,400
- Manassas Regional Airport received $26,200
- Stafford Regional Airport received $21,000
