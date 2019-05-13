Tennessee man arrested Virginia State Police rammed car during high speed chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - A Tennessee man was arrested after he rammed into a Virginia State Police car during a high-speed chase, according to state police.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, authorities say a state police trooper tried to perform a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo that was traveling north on I-81 at the mile marker 7 in Washington County. The driver of the Chevy, James Monroe, 41, refused to stop and the trooper chased after him, authorities said.

Monroe sped away from the trooper, going north on I-81 and using the shoulder to pass traffic, according to state police. The trooper lost the Chevy at mile marker 11 and had to stop the chase, according to state police.

A Be On the Look Out was issued for the Chevy, which was soon spotted on US-11 by a state police sergeant. Police say the sergeant tried to pull over the Chevy, which again refused to stop.

Authorities say the Chevy got back on I-81 at Exit 14 and headed north, ramming into a state police car, causing Malone to lose control of the Chevy.

The Chevy spun out into the median, but Malone regained control of the car and started driving north in the southbound lanes of I-81, according to state police.

Authorities say they were able to stop all southbound traffic at mile marker 21 as Malone continued driving north in the southbound at a high speed.

Malone got off I-81 at Exit 19 and continued onto Watauga Road at a high speed. State police say Malone lost control of the car, ran off the road and into a house. He then ran away from the scene, they said.

Around 10:47 a.m., state police arrested Malone not far from the crashed car. He was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants without further incident and taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

People were inside the house that Malone hit during the crash, but no one was hurt.

