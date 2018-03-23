Tensions over pipeline continue in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Tensions over the Mountain Valley pipeline are still underway in Giles County.

Around a half dozen law enforcement officers were parked near Peters Mountain Friday monitoring protestors who have been camping in trees near the proposed pipeline's path.

Pipeline officials released the statement, "We respect the opinions of those who are opposed to the MVP project. We want to ensure everyone's safety throughout the various phases of the construction process. We look forward to moving forward with this important infrastructure project."

The more than 300-mile proposal would start in West Virginia and end in Pittsylvania county where it would connect with other pipelines.

