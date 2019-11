SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - Twenty teams competed Saturday in the annual chili cook-off to see who could cook the best chili.

The event was open to the public with food and vendors.

Organizers said the event is a great way to bring in people and money to the Smith Mountain Lake park during the off-season.

Competition included the best showmanship, people's choice awards and first place for the best chili.

