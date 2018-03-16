The Harvester Performance Center sees record number in profit

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount is seeing a recording number in profit, drawing in more than $19,000 this past year.

Matthew Hankins of the performance center believes the venue has become a major economic force in the community, driving in more performances by world-class artists than ever before.

Hankins says ticket revenue topped $1.5 million, exceeding all of the previous year's revenue.

As the performing arts continues to grow, local businesses like Wood Grains are growing with it.

“When we do have shows, it really increases our traffic,” Dulcie Hankins, owner at Wood Grains, said.

The performance center has hosted visitors from all 50 states as well as some 17 foreign countries during its four years in business.

The Harvester has more than 180 shows ramped up for the current year in all genres of music.

“It helps show our community's diversity and strength,” Hankins said.

