The Need for Speed: Virginians keep speeding, police keep issuing tickets

ROANOKE, Va. - Drivers continue to fly down Virginia interstates, despite the commonwealth's tough laws, heavy enforcement and hefty fines.

Virginia ranks near the top of the list for speeding. A recent study from the group Insurify found the commonwealth has the third-highest percentage of drivers reporting speeding tickets -- nearly 1 in 6 drivers.

In our region, state police have issued an average of 23,400 tickets per year since the start of 2017.



In our region, state police have issued an average of 23,400 tickets per year since the start of 2017.

“It's a choice just like anything else you do when you get inside of a vehicle. You're choosing to speed. Nobody's forcing you to do it,” Senior Trooper Brett Southern said.

