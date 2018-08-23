BLACKSBURG, Va. - There's a new kiosk on campus at Virginia Tech.

The school now has a safe, convenient and environmentally responsible way to dispose of unused medication with a new disposal kiosk.

Located in the public safety building lobby, the red kiosk enables campus members to drop off their unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Doors will be open for drop-offs any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

