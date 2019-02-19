Thousands expected to mourn pit bull that was tied to a pole and set on fire

Funeral arrangements are changing for the Virginia dog that died after being tied to a pole and set on fire, NBC 12 reports.

Richmond Animal Control says it's due to overwhelming interest and support.

Thousands of people have responded to memorial plans announced for Tommie.

Animal Control is preparing to open its doors Tuesday through Saturday for a five-day open house in the pit bull's honor.

As we've reported, he died of his injuries on Friday after several days of intense treatment.

The search for the person who set Tommie on fire is ongoing. Officers are combing through leads and surveillance video, and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

