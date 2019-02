Thousands of Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Wednesday morning due to issues related to winter weather.

More than 3,500 customers have lost power in Virginia, as of 6 a.m.

Roanoke City has the largest outage in our region, with over 1,000 customers affected.

More outages will be reported as more people wake up and realize they have lost power.

Appalachian Power expects to have power returned to most customers by noon.

