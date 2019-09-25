Thousands of dollars in Dank THC vape pen vials seized from Virginia home during SWAT raid

WAYNESBORO, Va. - Three men are in custody and thousands of dollars' worth of potentially harmful vaping cartridges are off the street after a SWAT raid in Waynesboro, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon.

The raid took place at 4:42 p.m. at 405 James Ave. based on a tip received from the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force earlier in the week. The raid was arranged after police conducted an initial investigation and learned that a person who was wanted out of Virginia Beach was living at the residence on James Avenue and that he could be trafficking drugs through the mail.

As SWAT officers entered the residence, one person tried to escape but was immediately apprehended, according to the Police Department.

Inside, members of the SWAT Team found the other two suspects who both had firearms but police say they chose to surrender when confronted by members of the SWAT team.

While executing the search warrant, police recovered the following items:

$46,389 in cash

1,081 "Dank" brand vapor pen vials of various flavors, each containing approximately 1 gram of 90% pure liquid THC mixture

2.5 pounds of marijuana

A half-ounce of psychedelic mushrooms

1.5 grams of "dab" (refined marijuana)

A loaded AR-15 rifle

A loaded 9 mm handgun

Five MDMA (ecstasy) tablets

The Dank brand of THC vapor cartridges sell for $35 each, making the street value of the seized cartridges $37,835.

Police, citing a media report from Insider, say that a number of recent THC vape-related lung illnesses are related to the Dank brand.

Police charged the three Waynesboro men arrested at the scene with the following:

Julian Keith Tracey-Rucker, 35, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell more than one-half ounce, but less than 5 pounds, of marijuana and possession of a firearm while attempting to distribute more than 1 pound of marijuana.

Alex Ralph Copeland, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than a half-ounce, but less than 5 pounds, of marijuana and possession of a firearm while attempting to distribute more than 1 pound of marijuana. In addition, Copeland is being held on a probation violation out of Virginia Beach.

Kendric Copeland, 24, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than a half-ounce, but less than 5 pounds, of marijuana and possession of a firearm while attempting to distribute more than 1 pound of marijuana.

Tracey-Rucker is being held without bail at Middle River Regional Jail.

Both Copeland subjects are being held on $2,000 secured bail bonds at Middle River Regional Jail.

