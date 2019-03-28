Three-alarm fire breaks out at apartments near James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, Va. - A three-alarm fire caused major damage Thursday to an apartment complex near James Madison University, according to NBC 12.

Authorities told NBC 12 that everyone was safely evacuated from the buildings in the Southview apartment complex.

Officials say the fire was at least a three-alarm fire around noon, and by 12:30 p.m., reports indicated it was possibly a five-alarm blaze.

The fire prompted a response from all over the Shenandoah Valley, and smoke could be seen from miles away on a camera on Massanutten Mountain.

Authorities told The Breeze, the student newspaper at JMU, that they did not know the cause of the fire.

I.J. Bennett, chief of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, told the student newspaper that the fire went up the side of a building and that no pets had been found yet, though students have said there were pets inside.

Two buildings are uninhabitable, and two other buildings only have exterior damage, according to the paper.

A GoFundMe page has been started for students impacted by the fire. As of 4:00 p.m., more than $26,000 has been raised.

The highest donation was $250, and the average donation as of 4:00 p.m. was $16.50.

Local law enforcement officials have sent out a call for any off-duty personnel available to report to Station 4. Crews from Rockingham County, Harrisonburg and Augusta County helped with the response.

The apartments are used mostly for student housing, and James Madison University sent out an alert shortly after 12:30 p.m. warning students to avoid the area and asking those living in the complex to check in at the front desk.

Update on fire at off-campus housing complex. pic.twitter.com/OiXzzRmOF6 — JMU (@JMU) March 28, 2019

