Time for back-to-school shopping; Virginia's tax-free weekend is Aug. 2-4

It might be hard to believe, but some schools start again in about two weeks. You can get all your school supplies tax-free during Virginia's tax-free weekend Aug. 2 to Aug. 4.

The three day tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 4, according to WWBT.

During that time, shoppers “can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.”

According to the Virginia Tax website, there are some guidelines for items that qualify for the tax-free holiday:

School supplies, clothing and shoes:

Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness:

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products:

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

