Tommie the dog laid to rest in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - Tommie the pit bull has been laid to rest.

Richmond Animal Care and Control posted on its Facebook page to say he was buried Sunday night as the sun set.

Tommie was found Sunday, Feb. 10, tied to a pole, covered in accelerant and intentionally set on fire in Richmond.

In his casket, he is surrounded by paper hearts that were filled out this past week at RACC.

The public is welcome to visit Tommie’s gravesite at Memorial Park.

His grave is marked with a rose wreath until the headstone is completed and installed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

